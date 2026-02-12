Pedestrian killed by Amtrak train in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Puyallup Police Department says someone was hit and killed by an Amtrak train on Wednesday night.

It happened around 9 p.m. on the railroad tracks at North Meridian and 3rd Street Southeast.

A witness told police that they saw the person walk up to the tracks, briefly wait at the barricades and then walked around and onto the tracks.

North Meridian at Stewart Street was closed during the investigation but opened about an hour or so later.

Additional witnesses are urged to contact the Puyallup Police Department Tip Line at 253-770-3343 or email tips@puyallupwa.gov

