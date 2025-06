EDMONDS, Wash. — A train struck and killed a pedestrian near the Edmonds waterfront on Sunday afternoon, the Edmonds Police Department (EPD) posted on X.

The BNSF railway is assisting the police in the investigation, EPD says.

Ferry service between Edmonds and Kingston has been canceled due to the incident, according to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT)

This is a developing story. Check back to KIRO7.com for updates.

©2025 Cox Media Group