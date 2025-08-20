Pedestrian hit, killed along SR 167 in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A pedestrian was hit and killed along State Route 167 in Puyallup early Wednesday morning.

Just after 4:30 a.m., the Washington State Patrol (WSP) started receiving calls about a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Trooper Dattilo with the Washington State Patrol shared details later that morning.

A pickup truck heading north along SR 167 struck the pedestrian, who was in the road, and immediately pulled over.

The driver of a garbage truck heading southbound along SR 167 believes that they may have struck the pedestrian as well, though officials are still working to confirm that. This driver also pulled over immediately.

Trooper Dattilo confirmed that the pedestrian died on the scene.

WSP also confirmed that there was no cause to arrest either driver, and neither was impaired.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), the crash blocked all lanes along SR 167 at 44th Street East.

Washington State Patrol, Incident Response Team, and fire department crews responded to the scene.

Travelers were told to avoid the area and find alternate routes, with no estimated time for reopening.

Traffic is diverted to 50th Avenue East and 44th Street East to get around the closure.

