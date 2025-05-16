Pedestrian hit by car, killed in South Park neighborhood

SEATTLE — A 60-year-old has died after he was hit by a car in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood late Thursday night.

Police said the man was crossing 14th Ave. S and S Henderson St. around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a 23-year-old driver.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with officers. Police found no signs of impairment.

Despite life-saving efforts from first responders, the 60-year-old died.

The investigation remains open. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad at (206) 684-8923.

