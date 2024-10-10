Local

Pedestrian dies after run-in with city bus in Ocean Shores

By KIRO 7 News Staff

(Артем Константин)

By KIRO 7 News Staff

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving a city bus in Ocean Shores, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Kathleen Weatherwax posted about the incident Thursday morning on ‘X.’

The crash happened on State Route 115.

The roadway is fully blocked at milepost 1 currently.

No word when the roads will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read