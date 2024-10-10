Pedestrian dies after run-in with city bus in Ocean Shores

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. — A pedestrian is dead after a crash involving a city bus in Ocean Shores, according to Washington State Patrol.

Trooper Kathleen Weatherwax posted about the incident Thursday morning on ‘X.’

The crash happened on State Route 115.

The roadway is fully blocked at milepost 1 currently.

No word when the roads will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Our hearts go out to all of those affected by this tragic incident. — Trooper Katherine Weatherwax (@wspd8pio) October 10, 2024

