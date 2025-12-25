Pedestrian dies after being knocked unconscious in Kent car crash

KENT, Wash. — A 42-year-old man died after being hit by a car in Kent on Tuesday, according to the Kent Police Department.

The man was crossing East Valley Highway with another pedestrian near S 180 St at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say neither pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk at the time of the accident.

Witnesses said the accident knocked him unconscious.

The other pedestrian wasn’t harmed, according to police.

The driver of the Volkswagen sedan involved in the accident stayed at the scene.

Officers arrived and gave the man medical aid before he was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

He later died from his injuries.

Neither alcohol nor drug use seems to be a factor in the accident, according to police.

Kent Police says that their traffic unit is continuing to investigate the accident.

