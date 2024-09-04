A ‘pawsome’ competition: help K9s in Whatcom County get new bullet-proof vests

WHATCOM COUNTY — There’s a friendly competition underway in Whatcom County, aimed at helping protect their most ferocious crime fighters.

The non-profit 30x30 Fundraising is lending a hand – or paw – to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and Bellingham Police Department to raise money to purchase essential equipment—such as bullet-proof vests, and medical care for their K9s.

Members of the public can pick which department they want to help and donate directly towards their goal.

On October 31, the winning K9s will receive celebratory ‘pup cups’ from Acme Ice Cream in Fairhaven.





Fundraising Goals:

$4,750 for Whatcom County

$7,000 for Bellingham





To Donate:

● Bellingham Police Department’s K9 Brego & K9 Stella: https://bit.ly/BellinghamPDK9s

● Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office K9 Luca and K9 Apex: https://bit.ly/WhatcomCountyK9s





What will the funds be used for?

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office:

● K9 Luca needs a new bullet-resistant vest costing $3,500, which includes a leash. This vest is crucial for protecting Luca from stabbings, shrapnel, impalement, environmental hazards, and handgun bullets during his daily duties, which include pursuing violent offenders, narcotics detection, and various search operations.

● K9 Apex requires ten Fido Physio water therapy sessions at $125 each, totaling $1,250, to support his ongoing health and mobility and ensure he can continue his service effectively.

Bellingham Police Department:

● K9 Brego and K9 Stella need bullet-resistant vests priced at $3,500 with a leash. The vest will equip Brego and Stella to perform their duties safely, like Luca’s, including narcotics detection and apprehending suspects.

