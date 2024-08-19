Paul Allen’s Seattle museum artifacts hit the auction block

SEATTLE - — Christie’s and the estate of Paul G. Allen are selling off artifacts from Allen’s collection in the Living Computer Museum + Labs.

The Seattle museum closed in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and never re-opened.

Now, more than 150 items are going up for sale.

The ‘Gen One: Innovations from the Paul G. Allen Collection’ auction series runs from August 23 to September 12.

The series is divided into three auctions; the first two will take place online and the third will be held in person in New York:





Firsts: The History of Computing

*Paul Allen’s personal computer, estimated to sell between $30,000 and $50,000

*An Apple-1 computer, estimated to sell between $300,000 and $500,000

*A group of early Microsoft memos, estimated to sell between $1,000 and $1,500





Pushing Boundaries: Ingenuity from the Paul G. Allen Collection

*Buzz Aldrin’s NASA training flight suit, estimated to sell between $100,000 and $150,000

*A First-Class luncheon menu from the R.M.S Titanic, estimated to sell between $30,000 and $50,000

*A Pixar image computer, estimated to sell between $10,000 and $15,000





Over The Horizon: Arts of the Future

*A three-piece scale model of the Gemini capsule, estimated to sell between $8,000 and $12,000

*’The Baby Space Station’ by Chelsey Bonestell, estimated to sell between $20,000 and $30,000

*Archive of scientific drawings, schematics, and calculations from Wernher Von Braun, estimated to sell between $15,000 and $25,000





To view the full list of auction items, click here.

All proceeds from the auction series will go to philanthropic causes.

