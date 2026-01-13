Pasco woman charged with casting illegal ballots in 2024 election

PASCO, Wash. — This story was originally published on mynorthwest.com.

A woman from Pasco is facing multiple charges after she was accused of casting illegal ballots in the 2024 election.

Esperanza Contreras, 52, is an apartment manager in Pasco. According to the charges obtained by CBS News, she allegedly filled out ballots for tenants at her apartment complex without their knowledge.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, she admitted to completing at least four ballots, though only three were returned. Two were counted, and one was rejected for a mismatched signature.

The investigation began after officials noticed that a tenant had voted in two states, Washington and Oregon.

Contreras initially faced 12 felony charges related to voter fraud, identity theft, and forgery, but has since been amended to four felony charges.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case, including any additional ballots cast by Contreras, to come forward.

This is a developing story.

