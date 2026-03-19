Pasado’s Safe Haven rescues 17 cats abandoned on a front lawn

Pasado’s Safe Haven has welcomed 17 new cats into its sanctuary after they were abandoned on a front lawn in Auburn.

Washington Health Outreach reached out to the shelter for support.

Pasado’s Safe Haven says its team was able to get to the scene within 24 hours and help get the cats to safety.

Seven of the cats are tiny kittens, that according to the shelter, are settling in wonderfully.

All of them are receiving medical care and attention they need to get ready for adoption.

“Rescues like this happen quickly and unexpectedly, and they are only possible because of your continued generosity,” Pasado’s Safe Haven said.

If you’d like to donate to support the cats, click here. The sanctuary has not said when the cats will be available for adoption.

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