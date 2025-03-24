Pasado’s Safe Haven caring for 29 cats abandoned in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. — A pet rescue in western Washington is now caring for more than two dozen cats who were rescued from deplorable conditions in Yakima.

Pasado’s Safe Haven says the 29 cats were abandoned at several different sites—many in poor health.

The cats were rescued by ‘Kodas Rescue Kittys’, and Koda’s partners who had been working for some time to get the cats to safety, but the animals were very scared.

At one of the sites, Pasado’s Safe Haven says the cats were locked inside a home covered in feces and trash.

The rescue says they are treating a wide range of health issues such as upper respiratory infections, parasites, and dental diseases. Others will need to be spayed and neutered, get their vaccines, be dewormed, given microchips and medications.

“Despite their past, they are very social and loving! With your support, these cats are getting a second chance and we will work hard to find each one a loving new forever home,” Pasado’s Safe Haven says.

The rescue is asking for donations to be able to care for the cats.

“A clean litter box means the world to these kitties. But with so many new cats in our care, we’re going through our litter supply fast,” the rescue says.

If you’d like to help, you can donate through the below wish lists:

Amazon: https://bit.ly/3lXFbcb

Chewy: https://bit.ly/3rxEea5

This is Fuzzles! She is one of the 29 new cats who were recently rescued from Yakima. Many of these cats came from... Posted by Pasado's Safe Haven on Monday, March 24, 2025





©2025 Cox Media Group