Parts of Snohomish County could be without power for days

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Thousands of customers remain without power in Snohomish County as winds on Tuesday night led to peak outages, leaving around 67,000 in the dark.

A portion of Marine Drive in Stanwood is currently closed as crews work to clear debris and make necessary repairs.

The outages were caused by strong winds that resulted in downed trees and transmission poles across the region. Snohomish PUD reported that ongoing restoration efforts may take several days due to the extensive damage sustained.

“We had trees down, limbs down, and four transmission poles that have come down,” said Snohomish PUD spokesperson Kellie Stickney, highlighting the severity of the storm’s impact on infrastructure.

Many roads in Snohomish County are still littered with downed power lines, trees, and various debris, leading to several closures as crews clean up and repair the damage.

Further illustrating the dangers of the situation, Stickney mentioned, “We had someone disregard cones and a road closure sign, drive through, and then somehow get themselves high-centered on a utility pole.”

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the safety risks involved in disregarding road closures during such emergencies.

One local resident, Marcus, expressed his frustration, saying, “Oh man, it’s hard for me not to swear. That’s idiocracy right there.”

Stickney also warned about the potential hazards present, stating, “Had we had crews on sight, obviously, you’ve put their lives at risk. Had those wires been hot, you also put yourself at risk of electrocution, injury, and potentially death.”

Given the widespread outages and ongoing challenges, Stickney advised residents to prepare for continued outages.

“For example, if you have medical needs, small children, you may want to activate your backup plan and find somewhere to stay,” she suggested.

Marcus emphasized the importance of basic preparedness, noting, “Even if you don’t, you know you should always have some water. Some food. A big screen TV is not as important as being able to take care of yourself.”

Restoration efforts will continue over the coming days as power crews work through the damage caused by the storm. Residents are urged to stay vigilant and prepared as challenges remain in bringing power back to all customers.

