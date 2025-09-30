Partial water service restored at Mount Rainier’s Paradise area

Partial water service has been restored at Paradise in Mount Rainier National Park. The area has been without water since September 6, when a powerful thunderstorm caused heavy rainfall and runoff, disrupting the water system.The storm stirred up fine sediment in the Edith Creek drainage—Paradise’s water source—clogging the treatment system. According to park staff, the water supply was shut down to allow the tank to refill, flush the system, and analyze water samples.“A huge thank you to our dedicated park water treatment crew, as well as the Washington State Department of Health, U.S. Department of Public Health, and Rainier Guest Services for their vital support in restoring water access,” park staff shared online.Narada Falls water has not yet been restored, and porta-potties remain in place for visitor use.

