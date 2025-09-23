Thunderstorm knocks out Paradise water system at Mount Rainier, shutting restrooms and dining room

Mount Rainier National Park officials say the water system at Paradise remains shut down after a thunderstorm earlier this month damaged the supply lines, leaving visitors without running water.

On Sept. 6, 2025, a powerful storm passed over Mount Rainier, dropping heavy rain that disrupted the surface water supply at Paradise.

The runoff stirred up fine sediment in the Edith Creek drainage, which serves as the area’s water source.

That material clogged filters in the treatment system and forced a full shutdown of the water supply.

When water lines lose pressure, officials say, there is a risk of contaminants entering the system.

All water services at Paradise and Narada Falls — including restrooms, sinks, and drinking fountains — remain out of service.

Park staff have shut down buildings, closed restrooms, and brought in portable facilities.

Fire suppression systems remain connected to untreated lines, and officials say buildings are still protected.

The Paradise Inn dining room is closed, though the café and visitor center snack bars are offering limited food and bottled water.

The National Park Inn dining room at Longmire, several miles southwest of Paradise, remains open with full service.

The closest restrooms with running water are at Cougar Rock picnic area and campground, about a 20-minute drive from Paradise, and at Longmire, a few minutes further down the road.

Park managers are working with the Washington State Department of Health to restore safe drinking water.

Service will remain unavailable until the system meets health standards.

In the meantime, visitors are being asked to plan ahead. The park advises people to bring their own water, food, and sanitation supplies, since no drinking water is available at Paradise or Narada Falls.

Portable restrooms are in place, but there are no flush toilets in the area.

For those entering through the Nisqually Entrance, restrooms are available at Kautz Creek (vault toilet), Longmire (flush), and Cougar Rock picnic area (flush). For those entering through the Stevens Canyon Entrance, restrooms are available at Grove of the Patriarchs (vault toilet) and Box Canyon (porta-potties).

Park officials also recommend stopping at these facilities on the way up to Paradise to make visits more comfortable.

