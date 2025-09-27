Mount Rainier National Park recreation area still without water after nearly 2 weeks

MOUNT RAINIER NATONAL PARK — After two weeks, Paradise is still without water.

The Mount Rainier National Park recreation area lost access to water on Sept. 13 when the water system became contaminated due to heavy rain.

This includes the recreation areas in Paradise, including the Paradise Inn, a lodge located near the slopes of Mount Rainier.

Facilities are still limited, and there are no flushable toilets.

However, the national park isn’t turning visitors away who would like to hike on the trail in the area.

They ask visitors to stop at rest areas or other picnic spots, such as Cougar Rock or Longmire, to use their facilities before traveling to Paradise.

They say that park visitor can use these restrooms on their way to Paradise using the Nisqually Entrance:

Kautz Creek comfort station (vault)

Longmire comfort station (flash)

Cougar Rock picnic area (flush)

Restrooms available using the Stevens Canyon Entrance:

Grove of the Patriarchs comfort station (vault)

Box Canyon (porta-potties)

The park suggests that visitors pack food, water, hand wipes or any other necessary supplies.

Food and water are limited in the cafe, and the dining room is closed.

©2025 Cox Media Group