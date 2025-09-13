Paradise Inn guests go without restrooms as Mount Rainier National Park reports water supply issues

No water or restrooms are currently available at the Paradise and Narada Falls recreation areas due to issues with the water supply.

People staying at the Paradise Inn last night told KIRO 7 that the staff wasn’t sure what was going on at first.

On Saturday, people staying at the inn were told to bring their own water and use the bathrooms at nearby recreation areas:

“The closest available restrooms are at Cougar Rock picnic area and campground (9 miles southwest of Paradise, approx. 20-minute drive) and Longmire (3 miles and 5 minutes further southwest)”

According to Mount Rainier National Park, the supply issues are caused by a recent heavy rain event affecting the water system.

There is still limited prepared food and water at the Paradise Inn, according to the Mount Rainier National Park Facebook page.

“Thank you for your patience as the park works toward a resolution to this issue,” wrote the parks service.

