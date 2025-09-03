Part of Cape Disappointment State Park will close for several months. Here’s why.

PACIFIC COUNTY, Wash. — One of Washington’s most visited parks will begin closing sections this month to undergo major renovations and repairs.

Parts of Cape Disappointment State Park will close on September 16 and remain closed until Spring 2026, depending on how the work progresses.

Work includes

A culvert replacement on its campground access road

Work on the park’s entrance road that will improve traffic flow at the park entrance

A new Welcome Center

Increased hiking opportunities with a new trail in the Three Waters Trail system

Building a new boardwalk and overlook at Lake O’Neil

Restored wetland and habitat protection for wildlife

Closure areas

Campground loops A, B and C close on Sept. 16.

Campground Loop D will temporarily remain open on a first-come, first-served basis until construction progresses.

Waikiki Beach and the North Jetty will close later this month.

The boat launch will close intermittently throughout construction.

Visitors are advised to call the park office at (360) 642-3078 and check park alerts frequently for the latest updates and information.

Open day-use areas

The North Head Lighthouse, Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and Beard’s Hollow will remain open for day use throughout the project.

The lightkeepers’ residence vacation homes near North Head are also available for overnight bookings.

Visitors may also consider planning a visit to neighboring Fort Columbia State Park and spending a night at its vacation homes.

Camping is also available at Grayland Beach and Twin Harbors state parks 90 minutes north.

