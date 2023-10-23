Part 1: With car thefts on the rise, ways to help prevent becoming a victim

KING, PIERCE counties, Wash. — There are 105 car thefts in a day in all of Washington state, and about 70% are in King and Pierce counties.

That’s about 71 a day.

So what can you do?

We talked with law enforcement, mechanics, and victims.

First, auto theft detectives said they’re seeing most car thefts happen in parking lots, so make sure you park in a well-lit area.

But that doesn’t prevent all auto thefts, so second, you should try to park near the front, and if possible, near a security camera.

Next, avoid parking in crowded areas. Detectives said a new trend is that thieves are targeting vehicles that are within a sea of other cars.

But even with those tips in mind, as one undercover officer who works with the auto theft task force told us, “No system out there is foolproof unless you have an underground bunker.”

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Darren Moss gave us another perspective on the rise in car thefts.

“It’s so simple a caveman could do it, or a child — and that’s what we’re seeing: kids are going around — they just break into any Kia or Hyundai they see. They don’t realize that the different years or makes or models are ones that you can’t steal. They just break the window of a Kia, they jump in, break the dash, (and) if it doesn’t start, they move on to the next one,” said Moss.

Here are some more things you can do right now, for free, to better protect yourself.

Always assume your car will be broken into, which means you shouldn’t leave anything inside that you don’t want to lose.

Second, never leave your registration in your car. Detectives said they are noticing cases where thieves find an address on the paperwork and then drive your stolen car to break into your home. Instead, take a picture of your registration and keep it in your phone.

Third, there seems to be a common perception that leaving your car unlocked will actually prevent your car window from being broken. But we’re told that many car thefts in our area happen because doors are just left unlocked.

©2023 Cox Media Group