Parking complaint leads Bremerton Police to ‘ghost guns,’ drugs, counterfeit cash

BREMERTON, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A parking complaint in Bremerton led local law enforcement to an unoccupied vehicle filled with several 3D printed “ghost guns,” narcotics, and counterfeit currency on Monday.

Bremerton Police Department (BPD) officers responded to the complaint in west Bremerton, where they located a parked vehicle blocking a crosswalk, BPD announced.

From outside the vehicle, officers could view numerous firearm parts scattered around the backseat.

A 3D printer and other materials were also in view, leading officers to believe that the gun parts were likely being manufactured illegally by the vehicle’s owner.

An investigation into the vehicle led officers to a nearby residence, where BPD officers searched and located ammunition all over the floor.

BPD obtained search warrants for various abandoned bags strewn around the home and the vehicle.

Officers seized approximately two dozen “ghost gun” frames, two complete firearms, more than four ounces of cocaine, several grams of methamphetamine, drug distribution materials, blank checks, forged checks, counterfeit currency, materials to create currency, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and three Glock switches.

A Glock switch is used to convert a semi-automatic handgun into a fully-automatic machine gun.

BPD noted that a suspect has been identified, and the investigation remains underway.

