Parents search for answers after school bus kills daughter, drives away

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The parents of a Tacoma woman are searching for answers after police say their daughter was hit and killed by a school bus that drove away.

32-year-old Brittanee Parker died of multiple blunt force injuries on October 4th, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“It was basically a week after she was hit by the bus that we were notified,” said Parker’s mother, Brandee McLean.

Brandee and her husband, Robert, told KIRO 7 they didn’t know their daughter had died for a week.

“You’re filled with the sadness and depression that we were talking about. And then anger comes in waves. And then you’re told that, you know, maybe the individual didn’t intend to, you know, commit a crime,” Robert said.

They say their daughter was walking her dog, Oliver, when she was hit by a school bus.

The McLeans gave KIRO 7 a copy of the police report where investigators interviewed the bus driver. The driver, who has not been charged, told police she initially though she hit the dog. Once she saw the dog run off, she told them she kept going.

Parker died at the scene.

“If you see a dog take off from your vehicle and has a leash on it. It kind of where’s the owner?”

The McLeans say there’s been no sight of Oliver since the October 4th crash.

“The dog, before we were told of our daughter’s passing, was taken to a shelter, neutered, and adopted out,” Robert explained.

Oliver is Parkers black labrador retriever, about 1 to 2-years-old, that she adopted at the Tacoma Humane Society.

“If anybody knows where her dog is, her family would be much appreciated. I know that there’s another family that adopted it. That was her child,” Brandee said.

The McLeans have mixed feelings about what happens next with the case.

“We don’t want people unnecessarily or unreasonably injured going forward from this incident. But we certainly feel that justice needs to be served,” Robert said.

Despite asking police and the county, say they haven’t been told much about the investigation.

“We don’t have answers for anybody. And that leaves you as a parent feeling like maybe inadequate, feeling like you haven’t done enough for your child,” he said.

If one thing is for sure, they want their daughter remembered as the loving and caring person she was.

“She touched lives effectively so much so that even if it was for a fleeting a moment, those people were probably forever changed in a positive way. So that was our daughter. That is our daughter that will be continuing to be our daughter forever until we meet again,” Robert said.









