Parents honor their daughter’s memory as they continue to seek justice

PUYALLUP, Wash — A Kingston family is working to honor their daughter’s memory, as they continue to seek justice.

Gianna Stone was just 22 years old when she was shot and killed in Puyallup in February.

“I want people to know my daughter. I want them to know that she was a light. And that she was somebody very special,” says mom, Tina Stone. “Her life was stolen from her at 22.”

Stone says her daughter was loyal and outgoing. Gianna was involved with rodeo pageants and barrel racing as she grew up. She also lettered as a member of her high school crew team.

“She was just a good kid, all the way around,” says dad, Mike Stone.

The family, along with friends, gathered at Same Peach Park on Friday, following a court arraignment for one of Gianna’s suspected killers.

Dae’Meion Purdy, Noah Loyd-Branch, and Ethan Nordgren are each facing second-degree murder charges in Gianna’s death. They’re each being charged as adults, despite being 17 at the time of the murder.

Charging documents by the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office outline how Gianna had been at the park with friends on February 25th, when three teenagers approached their car. The teens believed to be Purdy, Loyd-Brank, and Nordgren, allegedly demanded their money and pulled out guns. Prosecutors allege that when Gianna’s friend tried to drive away, the teens opened fire on the car, hitting and killing Gianna.

Detectives used surveillance video and cell phone data to link the teens to Gianna’s murder.

Since her death, a memorial for Gianna sits in Sam Peach Park.

“She was just this beautiful, vivacious girl. Everyone remembers her,” says Gianna’s godfather, Lenoard.

“Gianna was a light, and people always say that, but she had the best smile. She had the kindest heart,” says Gianna’s godmother, Kris Linch. “She deserves to be here. It’s just sad that we’re all going to spend a long time missing her. She’s just really important.”

Family and friends are calling for justice for Gianna, but tell KIRO 7 they expect the judicial process to take about a year and a half.

“She was just a beautiful child. Beautiful,” says Stone. “I will fight for my daughter ‘til the very end.”

