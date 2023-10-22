Parents concerned after masked teens attack students at Auburn Riverside High School

New video surfacing online, obtained by KIRO 7, of a group of five masked kids came barging inside Auburn Riverside High School and attacking students down the hall.

According to the school, five kids were let into this school by a student, who mistakenly thought they were supposed to be there.

In the video, the masked group can be seen making a run for it past school staff. The school tells us the group started pushing several students inside and punched one. It’s when school officials tried to confront them, the group quickly escaped.

“We have identified three of the five who entered the school. We cannot provide discipline information, but the students are being held accountable for their actions. We continue to work with law enforcement and in our system to identify the other two,” said principal Janalyn McKeehan in a statement to KIRO 7.

With how easy it was for the kids to get in, some parents feel uneasy sending their kids to school.

“I’m already nervous about sending my son to school all the time. So stuff like that definitely makes it worse. I’m already like when I send him off on the bus I’m like okay, say a prayer make sure he’s ok because it’s a crazy world we live in,” said parent Sharlane Jones.

Jones tells us she believes more needs to be implemented on school campuses to keep kids safe.

“Definitely having like security and I know a lot of people are against the metal detectors and stuff but I am totally with metal detectors because I’m tired of people getting into schools with weapons and just being able to attack our kids. Like this is getting out of control,” she explained.

In response to Monday’s incident, the school upped security for the next 2 days on Tuesday and Wednesday. They did so by increasing police presence, adding more school supervision and a school resource officer on campus.

The school did not detail how they kids involved are being disciplined, but assured they are being “held accountable for their actions”.

“We have received more than 40 tips to the anonymous Safe Schools tip line. We appreciate all of the information being submitted by students, families and the community. We will continue to have additional security measures and will be working with students on how to keep our campus safe. Thank you for all of the support,” said principal McKeehan.

