Paralytic shellfish poisoning shuts down harvesting for Skagit Bay

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Another Washington waterway is closed for shellfish harvesting.

The Washington State Department of Health says it discovered paralytic shellfish poisoning toxins in Skagit Bay.

It was discovered in mussels collected in Saratoga Passage.

Earlier this week, Public Health Seattle & King County announced that it was detected from Alki Beach to Dash Point State Park, and all along eastern Vashon-Maury Island, including Quartermaster Harbor.

Species of shellfish affected

The closure includes all species of shellfish, including:

Clams

Geoduck

Scallops

Mussels

Oysters

Snails

Species of shellfish not affected

The closure does not include crab or shrimp. Crabmeat is not known to contain the paralytic shellfish toxin, but the guts can contain unsafe levels. To be safe, clean crab thoroughly.

Anyone who eats contaminated shellfish is at risk of getting sick or dying, depending on the severity.

Symptoms typically appear within 30 minutes. They typically begin with a mild numbness or tingling in the face, arms, and legs. Next, a person will get a headache, become dizzy and nauseous, and lose muscle coordination. In cases of severe poisoning, muscle paralysis and respiratory failure occur, and in these cases, death may occur in 2 to 25 hours.

©2025 Cox Media Group