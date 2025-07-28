Shellfish harvesting closed for several WA beaches

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Harvesting shellfish has been put on hold for several beaches in Washington.

According to Public Health Seattle & King County, paralytic shellfish poison has been detected from Alki Beach to Dash Point State Park, and all along eastern Vashon-Maury Island, including Quartermaster Harbor.

Exact closure locations can be viewed on the Washington State Department of Health’s (DOH) safety map.

The Department of Health says this announcement applies only to recreational shellfish. Commercial shellfish harvesting sites are monitored and regulated separately.

Species of shellfish affected

The closure includes all species of shellfish, including:

Clams

Geoduck

Scallops

Mussels

Oysters

Snails

Species of shellfish not affected

The closure does not include crab or shrimp. Crabmeat is not known to contain the paralytic shellfish toxin, but the guts can contain unsafe levels. To be safe, clean crab thoroughly.

What’s the risk?

The toxin is not destroyed by cooking or freezing. Anyone who eats contaminated shellfish is at risk of getting sick or dying, depending on the severity.

The toxin isn’t detectable just by looking at the shellfish – it can only be found through lab testing.

What are the symptoms?

Symptoms typically begin with a mild numbness or tingling in the face, arms, and legs. Next, a person will get a headache, become dizzy and nauseous, and lose muscle coordination. In cases of severe poisoning, muscle paralysis and respiratory failure occur, and in these cases, death may occur in 2 to 25 hours. Symptoms typically begin 30 to 60 minutes after eating the contaminated shellfish.

If symptoms are mild, call your health care provider or Washington Poison Center (800-222-1222), and Public Health (206-296-4774). If symptoms are severe, call 911 or have someone take you to the emergency room immediately.

©2025 Cox Media Group