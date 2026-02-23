Panel looks into WA earthquake preparedness since the Nisqually earthquake

SEATTLE — A panel of experts will gather in Seattle on Feb. 24 to discuss the 25th anniversary of the Nisqually earthquake.

The panel, titled “25 Years Since the Nisqually Earthquake: Are We Ready for the Next One?” is being hosted by the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The discussion will focus on Washington’s readiness for future seismic hazards and the lessons learned from the Nisqually earthquake.

The earthquake struck Western Washington on Feb. 28, 2001, and measured 6.8 in magnitude.

It caused several hundred injuries and billions of dollars in damage. It is considered the last major earthquake to occur in the Pacific Northwest.

The panel will feature experts from the University of Washington and other institutions to discuss the state’s preparedness for the next major quake.

The event will be held at the Kelly Ethnic Cultural Theatre on the University of Washington’s campus.

You can reserve a spot for this lecture here.

©2026 Cox Media Group