Pair arrested, accused of stealing expensive jewelry from older people in the community

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The Bellevue Police Department arrested two people, accused of targeting older people in the community.

According to detectives, Ion Miclescu and Simona Paun are part of a larger group that approaches older people who are wearing expensive jewelry and use strong-armed tactics to take the items.

The department says incidents like this have been occurring since the summer of 2024.

On Wednesday, April 8, Bellevue Police Detectives were called to an assisted living facility on 23rd Avenue South in Federal Way.

According to detectives, the pair used a white Honda Accord to target community members. The suspects then continued this activity at a local grocery store a couple of blocks away.

Detectives later stopped the vehicle at Northeast 85th Street in Kirkland and immediately arrested them.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.

Bellevue Police ask community members to always stay vigilant and exercise caution when being approached by strangers. Additionally, community members are asked to call 911 if they witness or experience a theft incident.

©2026 Cox Media Group