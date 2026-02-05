Wright scores twice as Kraken beat Kings 4-2, win fifth in last six

Shane Wright scored twice as the Seattle Kraken beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-2 on Wednesday night, according to the Associated Press.

Vince Dunn and Adam Larsson also scored for the Kraken, who have won five of their last six games.

Chandler Stephenson and Frederick Gaudreau each finished with two assists, and Joey Daccord made 25 saves for Seattle.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored both goals for Los Angeles, and Darcy Kuemper stopped 19 shots.

The Kings opened the scoring at 7:42 of the first period when Kuzmenko scored on the power play.

Wright answered less than two minutes later, tying the game at 9:16 with a backhander for his first goal of the night.

Larsson gave Seattle a 2-1 lead at 10:14 with a one-timer, and Dunn extended the lead to 3-1 at 15:21 with a power-play goal.

Kuzmenko pulled Los Angeles within one again at 10:27 of the second period, scoring his second power-play goal of the game to make it 3-2.

Wright restored the Kraken’s two-goal cushion at 5:50 of the third period, scoring on the power play for his second goal of the game.

Seattle next visits Dallas on Feb. 25.

