Paine Field to announce new major airline partner

EVERETT, Wash. — Seattle Paine Field International Airport in Everett will unveil a new airline that will be launching services from the airport to multiple destinations this spring.

The airport will make the announcement at 9:30 a.m.

Speakers will include a representative from the new airline partner, along with Brett Smith, CEO, Propeller Airports; Dave Somers, Snohomish County Executive & Chairman of Sound Transit; Joe Nguyễn, Director of Commerce, State of Washington; as well as various other government officials.

Paine Field Airport was built in 1936 and it launched its commercial air serves in March of 2019.

Currently, two airlines fly out of Paine Field: Alaska Airlines and Horizon Airlines.

Some of the destinations reached by Alaska include Honolulu (seasonal), Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orange County, Palm Springs (seasonal), Phoenix, San Diego, and San Francisco.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

KIRO 7 will update this story with the announcement once it is made.

















