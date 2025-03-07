Pacific Beach burglary suspect caught still wearing same clothes as crime, deputies say

A Pacific Beach man was arrested early Friday morning after deputies identified him on security footage as the suspect in an overnight burglary, according to the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a business in Pacific Beach after receiving a report of a break-in that occurred overnight. The suspect had smashed a window and stole various items, including food, drinks, and alcohol.

When deputies arrived, they reviewed surveillance footage from the business and were able to positively identify the suspect as a 39-year-old Pacific Beach resident.

Authorities quickly located the man, who was still wearing the same clothing seen in the video during the burglary.

During a search, deputies found some of the stolen items in the suspect’s possession.

He was taken into custody and was transported to the Grays Harbor County Jail, where he was booked on charges of second-degree burglary and third-degree theft.





