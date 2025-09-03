Overturned semi blocks I-90 near North Bend after crash with another truck; 2 seriously injured

An overturned semi-truck blocked part of westbound Interstate 90 near exit 32 Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving two big rigs, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

Emergency crews said the collision required a patient extrication.

According to Eastside Fire & Rescue, two people with life-threatening injuries were transported to a hospital.

Firefighters asked drivers in the area to slow down and use caution while passing through the scene.

The crash happened near the on-ramp to exit 32, a busy connection point for traffic heading toward North Bend and Snoqualmie.

The cause of the crash has not yet been released.

