Overnight closures on SR 167, I-405 expected

RENTON, Wash. — Drivers in Renton and Kent should brace for overnight closures of northbound and southbound SR 167.

All lanes of northbound and southbound SR 167 in Kent will be closed overnight from South 212th Street and 84th Avenue South/Central Avenue North from 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 3, to 4 a.m. Wednesday, June 4.

The following on-and off-ramps will also be closed:

South 212th Street on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to 84th Avenue South

Central Avenue North on-ramp to northbound SR 167

Northbound SR 167 off-ramp ramp to South 212th Street

A signed detour will be in place.

There will be closures again next week.

Southbound SR 167 closure details, June 9-10

All lanes of southbound SR 167 in Renton will be closed overnight from Interstate 405 to South 180th Street from 11:59 p.m. Monday, June 9, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 10.

The following on- and off-ramps will also be closed:

Southbound SR 167 off-ramp to Southwest 41st Street

Eastbound I-405 on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Westbound I-405 on-ramp to southbound SR 167

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will be installing sign bridges and toll gantry structures as part of the SR 167 Corridor Improvements Project.

