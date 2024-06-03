Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue needs help to ID patient in critical condition

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Overlake Medical Center is urgently looking to identify a man who is in their care in critical condition.

The hospital describes the person as a caucasian male with short brown hair, blue-gray eyes, in his early 30s, 150 pounds, and 5-foot-9.

When the man was admitted, he was wearing “well-worn” white Nike high-top tennis shoes with a black swoosh.

According to the press release, an ambulance picked the man up near the Crossroads area.

Anyone with information that could help identify the man and his family can call (425) 688-5363 or email privacyofficer@overlakehospital.org.

