Over a thousand fans gather at Everett waterfront for kickoff of World Cup

EVERETT, Wash. — World Cup fever has arrived in Everett, where approximately 1,300 fans gathered along the Everett waterfront for a free watch party Thursday.

The festive event saw fans cheering for Mexico, which secured a 2-0 victory over South Africa.

The watch party was organized by the City of Everett, Port of Everett and Snohomish County Sports Commission.

This gathering marked the first of four planned watch parties in Everett, an initiative that organizers spent more than a year preparing.

The goal was to establish a family-friendly space for the community to come together and enjoy football.

Most of the fans in attendance wore green, showing their support for Mexico during the match.

The atmosphere intensified as Mexico scored an early goal, setting the tone for their dominant performance.

Everett Mayor Cassie Franklin says the fanzone is a great boost for the city, adding, “it’s one of those sports that really brings people together and they want to cheer on their country’s team and so we wanted to create a fun family friendly space for people to come together and just enjoy football.”

The next watch party is scheduled for Friday, featuring a match between the U.S. and Paraguay.

Gates for the fanzone will open at 4 p.m., two hours before the U.S. match, a schedule that will also apply to matches next week.

The fanzone will remain open for two hours after matches conclude.

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