Over 4M pounds of frozen chicken recalled after metal contamination

NATIONAL — The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said that a food company has recalled 4,874,815 pounds of frozen chicken.

The chicken may have been contaminated with metal fragments of metal.

USDA says the contamination was found after customers made several complaints.

After looking into the issue, Hormel Foods found that the metal fragments came from a faulty conveyor belt.

The product affected chicken breast and thigh products shipped nationwide from Feb. 10 to Sept. 19.

The products affected were:

13.9-lb. “Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Thigh Meat” with the label item code, 65009

13.9-lb. “Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast” with the label item codes 77531, 46750

23.8-lb. “Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Breast” with the label item code 86206

13.95-lb. “Hormel Fire Braised Meats All Natural Boneless Chicken Rib Meat” with the label item code 134394

Customers are urged to contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

You can also send questions via email to MPHotline@usda.gov or file a complaint here.

