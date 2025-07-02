Over 350,000 pounds of turkey bacon recalled for listeria concerns

Check your fridge and your freezer. Kraft Heinz Foods Company is recalling approximately 367,812 pounds of fully cooked turkey bacon products that may be contaminated with listeria.

That’s according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The turkey bacon was produced from April 24 through June 11.

Here’s what’s being recalled:

12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548601” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging from “18 JUL 2025” to “02 AUG 2025,” and lot code “RS40.”

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and universal product code (UPC) “071871548748” printed on the packaging under the barcode, “use by” dates ranging “23 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL” and UPC “071871548793” printed on the packaging under the barcode and “use by” dates ranging “18 JUL 2025” to “04 SEP 2025,” and lot codes “RS19,” “RS40,” or “RS42.”

FSIS says these items were shipped to retail locations nationwide, and some were exported to the British Virgin Islands and Hong Kong.

The problem was discovered during a lab test.

So far, nobody has reported getting sick from these products.

If you purchased any of the turkey bacon mentioned above, throw it out.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Kraft Heinz Food Company consumer hotline at 1-800-280-7185 or email consumerrelations@kraftheinz.com.

