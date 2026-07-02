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Over 2K without power in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Over 2K without power in South Seattle Photo Courtesy: SCL
By KIRO 7 News Staff

SEATTLE — Almost 5,000 Seattle City Light (SCL) customers were without power Thursday morning.

According to SCL, crews responded to an outage in the Beacon Hill/Mount Baker area affecting approximately 4,813 customers at around 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

As of 6:30 a.m., power was restored to half of those customers. Just 2,073 remained without power.

The cause is under investigation, and SCL did not list an estimated time of restoration

Follow along on SCL’s outage map for updates.

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