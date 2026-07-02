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Did you feel it? Over 1K report feeling magnitude 3.8 earthquake near Oak Harbor overnight

By KIRO 7 News Staff
Did you feel it? Over 1K report feeling magnitude 3.8 earthquake near Oak Harbor overnight Photo Courtesy: PNSN
By KIRO 7 News Staff

Over 1,000 people reported feeling a magnitude 3.8 earthquake near Oak Harbor last night.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) reported the preliminary earthquake struck at 11:35 p.m. on July 1, and was centered around 21.5 kilometers north-northeast of Port Townsend and 2 km east-southeast of Oak Harbor. The main shock was followed by a 2.5 magnitude aftershock that struck at 11:48 p.m.

Approximately 1,300 people reported experiencing the tremor overnight, according to the Washington Emergency Management Division.

The Washington State Department of Transportation confirmed there was no known damage to any of the roadways they maintain.

If you felt the quake, you can report it through PNSN’s Did You Feel It? survey.

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