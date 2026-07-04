Several Seattle City Light customers without power in Lower Queen Anne

SEATTLE — Nearly 2,000 Seattle City Light customers were without power on the Friday evening before the Fourth of July.

The outage was reported in the Lower Queen Anne neighborhood around 5:40 p.m.

When it was reported, 1,800-plus customers were without power. As of 7 p.m., only 300 customers are without power.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

A cluster of outages has been reported on John Street, between Thomas Street and Denny Way.

The estimated time for restoration is 11:46 p.m., according to Seattle City Light, though those are usually generous estimates depending on the cause.

We will have updates as they become available.

Seattle City Light customers can check the outage status here.

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