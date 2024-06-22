Local

Over 10k customers without power in Queen Anne, Magnolia

By Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

SEATTLE — Over 10,000 customers are without power in the Queen Anne and Magnolia neighborhoods of Seattle, According to Seattle City Light.

At about 7:22 a.m., the outage map for Seattle City Light showed a large outage in the area.

By 9 a.m., the number of outages dropped to just over 6,000 customers.

According to Seattle City Light, the cause is under investigation.

Seattle City Light estimated the time for restoration to be 2 p.m.

