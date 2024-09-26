Local

Over 100 cats rescued in Brinnon

Cats rescued from a property in Brinnon

BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 145 cats were rescued from a property in Brinnon this week.

The department says they were taken Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about said investigation and an update on how the cats are doing, but has not heard back at this time.

On ‘X’ the department thanked Clallam County Animal Control and Central Valley Animal Rescue for their help in rescuing, processing, and treating each one of the cats.

