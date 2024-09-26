Over 100 cats rescued in Brinnon

BRINNON, Wash. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says 145 cats were rescued from a property in Brinnon this week.

The department says they were taken Wednesday, as part of an ongoing investigation.

KIRO 7 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information about said investigation and an update on how the cats are doing, but has not heard back at this time.

On ‘X’ the department thanked Clallam County Animal Control and Central Valley Animal Rescue for their help in rescuing, processing, and treating each one of the cats.

Yesterday we seized 145 cats from a property in Brinnon as part of an ongoing investigation. Big thanks to Clallam County Animal Control Officers as well as @CVARescue for their assistance in the collection, processing, and treatment of each animal. pic.twitter.com/BTEM4Ykgk6 — Jeffco Sheriff (@Jeffcosheriffwa) September 26, 2024

