Over 100 cats removed from a home in Buckley

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — The Buckley Police Department is asking for donations of small animal crates after removing more than 100 cats from deplorable conditions. The crates can be dropped off at the police station during business hours.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, a tip was called in about the cats.

Law enforcement determined that the conditions inside weren’t safe, so they called the Pierce County Animal Control to help remove the cats from the home.

Each one was crated, photographed, documented, and evaluated for health. Many of the cats are suffering from various health conditions, and several were transported immediately to a veterinary center for medical treatment.

“We understand many of our community members may want to help with adoption and donations,” the department shared. “At this time, all animals are being evaluated and will be distributed to local cat rescues, shelters, or humane societies. No single location has the resources or occupancy to take all 100 cats.”

This investigation will be ongoing. Once finished, it will be forwarded to a prosecutor for review and possible charges.

More information will be posted soon about where people who are interested can adopt a cat.

In the meantime, a series of shelters and sanctuaries have taken the cats in, including Auburn Humane and the Onalaska Farm Sanctuary.

