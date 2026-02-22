Oven mitt, air fryer listed as the cause of house fire in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — investigated the fire, they found that an oven mitt had been set on fire on

Firefighters were called to the scene on Feb. 15 at close to 10 a.m.

The fire had spread from the deck to a nearby tree, then to the house’s roof.

Officers with the Everett police department use a drone to capture how far the fire had spread before fire crews arrived.

Smoke could be seen from the house for miles.

Firefighters had to attack the fire from multiple angles and put it out.

After investigators investigated the fire, they found that an oven mitt had been set on fire on the first floor of the home.

The mitt was moved outside on the deck, where it caught fire.

The family was able to get out of the house safely.

The house was completely destroyed.

