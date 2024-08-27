ORCA to lower cost of regional all day pass for a limited time

On Monday, ORCA announced a promotion fee reduction for ORCA pass holders.

Starting August 30, ORCA will lower the cost of its regional day passes for travelers by $2.

A regional day pass gives travelers unlimited rides and transfers between ORCA agencies, excluding the Washington State Ferries and Kitsap Fast Ferries.

Adult day passes will be reduced from $8.00 to $6.00 and the Reduced Fare day pass for seniors, disabled and ORCA lift will be reduced from $4 to $2.

“The ORCA Day Pass is now even more affordable,” said Christina O’Claire, the ORCA Joint Board Chairperson and King County Metro’s Mobility Division Director. “The ORCA Day Pass is quick and easy and takes the guesswork out of which fare product to put on your ORCA card.

ORCA day passes can be purchased at ORCA vending machines in person, online, or mobile app.

The promotion is scheduled to last through February 28, 2025.

