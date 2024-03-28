Opening Day: Mariners kick off 4-game home stretch against Red Sox

SEATTLE — Baseball is back in Seattle. It’s Opening Day for the Mariners as they start their 2024 campaign at T-Mobile Park Thursday evening.

The M’s are kicking off a four-game home stretch against the Boston Red Sox.

There are still tickets available.

Early Thursday morning, the cheapest ticket on sale was $45. The most expensive is $188.

As usual, there will be special Opening Day festivities.

More than 50 boys and girls from local little leagues will say “play ball” in unison, and a Make-A-Wish child will take a ceremonial run around the bases.

Mariners legend and seven-time All-Star Nelson Cruz will throw the first pitch, and Mariners Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki will present Julio Rodríguez with his second Silver Slugger Award.

There will also be a lot of mouth-watering food at T-Mobile Park this season.

Tamari Bar and the Double MitchWich are just a couple of the new additions this year.

And of course ballpark classics like hot dogs and peanuts are available.

First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

