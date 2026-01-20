One seriously injured in Tacoma house fire

TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) says one person was seriously injured in a house fire on Monday morning.

At around 10:25 a.m., crews responded near South 12th Street and South Proctor Street.

Everyone inside got out of the home when firefighters arrived and quickly got the fire under control, TFD said.

One person was treated at the scene while another was brought to the hospital in serious condition.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department, an initial investigation report suggests that overheated wiring on an electric blanket might have sparked this fire in an unoccupied bedroom.

The fire then spread into the hallway and attic.

1200 blk S Proctor St, 10:25am - TFD responded to a house fire. Upon arrival, all occupants were out of the home. Crews quickly got the fire under control, but are actively putting out hot spots in attic. 1 patient treated on scene, 1 patient transported in serious condition. pic.twitter.com/vUmBqSOvj9 — Tacoma Fire (@TacomaFire) January 19, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group