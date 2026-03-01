One seriously injured in Snohomish rollover crash

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — The Snohomish County Fire District said a driver was seriously injured after getting trapped inside their truck after it rolled early Sunday morning.

At around 4:45 a.m., crews responded to the State Route 2 on-ramp near 88th Street and found a truck on its side with the driver trapped inside.

SCFD said the truck left the roadway on SR 2 and rolled, hitting several trees.

The driver was pulled out and brought to Providence Medical Center in serious condition.

Officials say excessive speed and impaired driving contributed to the crash.

