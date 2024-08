PUYALLUP, Wash. — Central Pierce firefighters rescued a person from a second-story balcony at an apartment fire in Puyallup Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to an apartment complex on East Main Street just before 4 p.m.

The fire is believed to have started in a lower unit and then spread to the unit above, where the person was trapped.

East Main Street was closed, blocking traffic up into Sumner. The road has since reopened to traffic.

