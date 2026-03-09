One rescued after fall on Carkeek Park trail

SEATTLE — The Seattle Fire Department (SFD) says crews rescued one person early Monday morning after they got stuck on a hillside in Carkeek Park.

Firefighters responded at around 4:00 a.m. to a report that someone had fallen down a trail and were not able to get out on their own.

Responders found a way to get the person out with needing a rope system and brought them out without any injuries.

900 block of NW Carkeek Park Rd: Firefighters were able to assist the hiker back to the trail without a rope rescue. They are hiking out with the patient. Reducing the response. No injuries reported. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) March 9, 2026

©2026 Cox Media Group