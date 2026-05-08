One person grazed by a bullet in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood during a fight

SEATTLE — One person was rushed to Harborview Medical Center this morning after they were grazed in the head by a bullet.

According to police, some kind of a fight broke out between two people near 35th Avenue South and South Findlay Street. It escalated and someone pulled out a gun, firing some shots, hitting the person and a nearby RV.

It happened just before 11 a.m. and according to police the person who’d been hit ran off and was found in White Center. They were rushed to Harborview Medical Center. At last check, the person is stable.

The suspect fled the area before officers arrived and they did not find him.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000. Anonymous tips are accepted.

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