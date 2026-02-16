One person killed in fire at Renton condo

RENTON, Wash. — One person has died in a fire at a condo in Renton.

Several families were also forced from their homes.

The fire started in one of our units this afternoon on Union Avenue Northeast.

Multiple agencies responded to help put out the flames.

Investigators say it was an electrical fire but have not disclosed exactly how it started.

No word on how many of the units are damaged.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

